Your Local Election Headquarters: Early voting locations in Acadiana

When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:

A driver’s license,

A Louisiana Special ID,

LA Wallet digital driver’s license,

A United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture, or

Some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote; however, it is subject to challenge by law.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – All early voting locations will open be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the expectation of Sundays and state holidays.

Here are the early voting details for parishes in Acadiana:

Lafayette Parish

1010 LAFAYETTE ST., SUITE 313

LAFAYETTE, LA 70501-6885

MARTIN LUTHER KING RECREATIONAL

CENTER

309 CORA STREET

LAFAYETTE, LA 70501

EAST REGIONAL LIBRARY

215 LA NEUVILLE ROAD

YOUNGSVILLE, LA 70592

St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH COURTHOUSE

118 S. COURT ST., SUITE 114

OPELOUSAS, LA 70570-5166

EUNICE CITY HALL

300 S. SECOND STREET

EUNICE, LA 70535

St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH COURTHOUSE ANNEX

415 SAINT MARTIN STREET

ST MARTINVILLE, LA 70582-4549

STEPHENSVILLE FIRE STATION (NEW)

1227 STEPHENSVILLE ROAD

MORGAN CITY, LA 70380

SYDNIE MAE DURAND SENIOR CITIZEN

CENTER

391 CANNERY ROAD

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA 70517

Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH COURTHOUSE

300 S. IBERIA ST. STE 110

NEW IBERIA, LA 70560-4543

Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH COURTHOUSE

COURTHOUSE, 100 N. STATE ST., #120

ABBEVILLE, LA 70510-5170

St. Mary Parish

ST MARY PARISH COURTHOUSE

500 MAIN ST., STE. 301

FRANKLIN, LA 70538-6144

ST MARY PARISH ANNEX BUILDING

301 THIRD ST

MORGAN CITY, LA 70380

Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH COURTHOUSE, 568 NW COURT CIRCLE

CROWLEY, LA 70526-4363

Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH COURTHOUSE, 302 N CUTTING AVE

JENNINGS, LA 70546-5361

Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH COURTHOUSE

200 COURT ST, STE 102

VILLE PLATTE, LA 70586-4463