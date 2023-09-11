NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– As Louisiana prepares for the Gubernatorial Primary Election on Oct.14, voters will also decide on four amendments. Here’s a breakdown of each amendment and how to ensure you are ready to vote.

Louisiana Amendment 1 : Ban on Private or Foreign Funding of Election Costs Amendment

“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of funds, goods, or services from a foreign government or a nongovernmental source to conduct elections and election functions and duties unless the use is authorized by the secretary of state through policies established in accordance with law? (Adds Article XI, Section 6)”

If you vote “ yes ,” you’re saying that state and local governments should not be allowed to use money, items, or services given by foreign governments or private groups to run elections.

If you vote "no," you're saying that state and local governments should be allowed to use money, items, or services given by foreign governments or private groups to run elections.

Louisiana Amendment 2 : Constitutional Right to Worship in a Church or Place of Worship Amendment

“Do you support an amendment to provide that the freedom of worship in a church or other place of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection? (Adds Const. Article XII, Section 17)”

If you vote “ yes ,” you’re saying the state constitution should state that “the freedom to worship in a church or other place of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection;” and if someone takes legal action against the state or local government because they feel this right was violated, a court would be required to examine the case.

If you vote "no," you're saying the state constitution should not state that "the freedom to worship in a church or other place of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection;" and a court will not be required to examine legal actions against the state or local government about this right.

Louisiana Amendment 3 : State Retirement System Funding Amendment

“Do you support an amendment to require that a minimum of twenty-five percent of any money designated as nonrecurring state revenue be applied toward the balance of the unfunded accrued liability of the state retirement systems? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(ii) and (iii))”

If you vote “ yes ,” you’re saying that at least 25% of the state’s one-time income should go towards paying off the debt of the state’s retirement system.

If you vote "no," you're saying that the state should not have to use at least 25% of its one-time income to pay off the debt of the state's retirement system.

Louisiana Amendment 4 : Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations.

“Do you support an amendment to deny a property tax exemption to a nonprofit corporation or association that owns residential property in such a state of disrepair that it endangers public health or safety? (Amends Article VII, Section 21(B))”

If you vote “ yes ,” you’re saying that nonprofit groups should not get a property tax break if they own houses or buildings that are in such a state of disrepair that it is a danger to the public’s health or safety, as decided by the local city or parish leaders.

If you vote "no," you're saying that nonprofit groups should still get a property tax break, even if they own houses or buildings that are in such a state of disrepair that it is a danger to the public's health or safety, as decided by the local city or parish leaders.

The Gubernatorial Primary election is on Oct. 14. You can register to vote in person by Sept. 15 or online at GeauxVote by Sept. 23. Early voting starts on Sept. 30.