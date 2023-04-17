LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Youngsville city councilman has announced candidacy for Lafayette Parish Council.

Ken Stansbury, who is currently a Youngsville city councilman, has announced his candidacy for the new and open Lafayette Parish Council District 3 seat.

Stansbury describes himself as a “lifelong conservative who is dedicated to serving the community and ensuring that the basics of government are being met while prioritizing transparency and accountability in our government.”

Stansbury explained that he believes a strong community is the foundation for a successful government. He aims to “foster a sense of of unity and belonging among all residents.”

Stansbury said he will “prioritize the efficient use of existing tax dollars to ensure that the basics of government are being met effectively and efficiently.”