VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)– News 10 is highlighting the three candidates running for Vermilion Parish sheriff in this upcoming election.

Lance Broussard, Preston Summers and Eddie Langlinais face off as the current sheriff, Mike Couvillon, steps down after 20 years of service.

Lance Broussard

Preston Summers

Eddie Langlinais