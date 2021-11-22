What’s on your ballot for the December 11 election?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The official ballots for the Dec. 11 election have been released by the Louisiana Secretary of State. See below to find out what’s on your election ballot:
ACADIA PARISH
Parishwide tax proposition: 3.18 mills renewal for Police Jury for 10 years
IBERIA PARISH
New Iberia City Marshal Race
- Dickie J. Fremin (R)
- Corey Porter (D)
Squirrel Run Levee and Drainage District: 30 mills for 10 years
Shall the Squirrel Run Levee and Drainage District, State of Louisiana (the “District”) be authorized to levy a special tax of 30 mills on all the property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031 (an estimated $120,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, operating and maintaining servitudes and work necessary for drainage as it relates to hurricane protection and flood control for the District and for all other lawful purposes incidental thereto?
ST. LANDRY PARISH
City of Eunice: 5 mills tax renewal for street repairs
ST. MARY PARISH
Mosquito Control District 1: 5.15 mills for 10 years