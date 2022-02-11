LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Voters in five Acadiana parishes will be heading to the polls on March 26 for the state’s municipal election. Below is a complete list of the races on the ballot, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail in the March 26 election is Feb. 23. The deadline to register to vote through the state’s Geaux Vote Online portal is March 5. Early voting will be held from March 12-19. Any runoffs from the March race will be held on April 30.
Scroll to the bottom of this post for a complete list of races that were won unopposed.
Jeff Davis Parish
District Attorney, 31st Judicial District
- Elliott Cassidy (R)
- Lauren Heinen (R)
- Daniel Sparks (Ind.)
St. Landry Parish
School Board, Dist. 5
- Tracy Beard (R)
- Jason Halphen (R)
- Bianca J. Vedell (No party)
St. Martin Parish
St. Martinville Mayor
- Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell (D)
- Lisa Nelson (D)
- Mark Pratt (Ind.)
- Jason Willis (D)
- Patrick Wiltz (D)
St. Martinville Council, Dist. 2
- Carol Frederick (D)
- Juanita Jacquet (D) — Withdrawn from race
- Lance Laviolette (Ind.)
- Marty Theriot (R)
St. Martinville Council, Dist. 3
St. Martinville Council, Dist. 4
- Janise Anthony (D)
- James “Lil Jimmy” Charles (D)
- Monica Charles (D)
- Juma Johnson (D)
St. Martinville Council, Dist. 5
- James Bertrand (Ind.)
- Florita “Flo” Chatman (D)
- Joseph E. Mason (D)
- Leander “Cush” Williams (D)
St. Mary Parish
Franklin City Council, At-Large Member
- Lester “Motor” Levine Jr. (D)
- Ian Jonas Ruskoski (No party)
Franklin City Council, Dist. C
Vermilion Parish
School Board, Dist. B
- Angela Lee Bradley (R)
- Kevin Meyers (R)
Abbeville Mayor
- Francis Plaisance (R)
- Roslyn R. White (No party)
Abbeville Police Chief
- “Joey” Boneski (Ind.)
- Ronald Gaspard (Ind.)
- Mike Hardy (R)
- William “Bill” Spearman (No party)
Abbeville Councilman, At-Large
- Carlton Campbell (D)
- Ronald Darby (D)
- Rossline “Lucky” Potier (D)
Abbeville Councilman, Dist. A
- “Debbie” Garrot (R)
- Tony J. Hardy (R)
Abbeville Councilman, Dist. C
- Brady Broussard Jr. (Ind.)
- Rachel Sirmon Trahan (R)
Abbeville Councilman, Dist. D
- Terry Y. Broussard (R)
- Norris Green Jr. (D)
- Wayne Landry (D)
Kaplan Mayor
- Melissa Guidry (R)
- Michael “Mike” Kloesel (Ind.)
Kaplan Alderman, At-Large
- Dirk Gary (R)
- Brodney Mouton Sr. (R)
Kaplan Alderman, Dist. A
- Randy G. Campbell (D)
- Eva Dell Morrison (D)
Races Won Unopposed
Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd Dist. (Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry)
- Gary Ortego (R)
New Iberia Councilman, Dist. 3
- Marcus “Bruce” Broussard (R)
St. Martinville City Council, Dist. 1
- Michael “Mike” Fuselier (No party)
St. Mary Parish School Board, Dist. 2
- Tammie L. Moore (D)
Franklin Mayor
- Eugene P. Foulcard (D)
Franklin City Council, Dist. A
- Jaime B. Robison (No party)
Franklin City Council, Dist. B
- Chuck D. Autin (No party)
Franklin City Council, Dist. D
- Joseph H. Garrison (D)
Patterson City Council
- Ray Dewey Sr. (D)
Vermilion Parish School Board, Dist. H
- “Chris” Hebert (R)
Kaplan Police Chief
- Joshua B. Hardy (R)
Kaplan Alderman, Dist. B
- “Mike” Renfrow (R)
Kaplan Alderman, Dist. C
Kaplan Alderman, Dist. D
- Chuck Guidry (R)
Abbeville City Council, Dist. B
- Francis Touchet Jr. (R)