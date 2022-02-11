LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Voters in five Acadiana parishes will be heading to the polls on March 26 for the state’s municipal election. Below is a complete list of the races on the ballot, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail in the March 26 election is Feb. 23. The deadline to register to vote through the state’s Geaux Vote Online portal is March 5. Early voting will be held from March 12-19. Any runoffs from the March race will be held on April 30.

Scroll to the bottom of this post for a complete list of races that were won unopposed.

Jeff Davis Parish

District Attorney, 31st Judicial District

Elliott Cassidy (R)

Lauren Heinen (R)

Daniel Sparks (Ind.)

St. Landry Parish

School Board, Dist. 5

Tracy Beard (R)

Jason Halphen (R)

Bianca J. Vedell (No party)

St. Martin Parish

St. Martinville Mayor

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 2

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 3

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 4

St. Martinville Council, Dist. 5

St. Mary Parish

Franklin City Council, At-Large Member

Lester “Motor” Levine Jr. (D)

Ian Jonas Ruskoski (No party)

Franklin City Council, Dist. C

Vermilion Parish

School Board, Dist. B

Abbeville Mayor

Abbeville Police Chief

Abbeville Councilman, At-Large

Abbeville Councilman, Dist. A

Abbeville Councilman, Dist. C

Abbeville Councilman, Dist. D

Kaplan Mayor

Melissa Guidry (R)

Michael “Mike” Kloesel (Ind.)

Kaplan Alderman, At-Large

Dirk Gary (R)

Brodney Mouton Sr. (R)

Kaplan Alderman, Dist. A

Randy G. Campbell (D)

Eva Dell Morrison (D)

Races Won Unopposed

Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 3rd Dist. (Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry)

Gary Ortego (R)

New Iberia Councilman, Dist. 3

Marcus “Bruce” Broussard (R)

St. Martinville City Council, Dist. 1

St. Mary Parish School Board, Dist. 2

Franklin Mayor

Eugene P. Foulcard (D)

Franklin City Council, Dist. A

Jaime B. Robison (No party)

Franklin City Council, Dist. B

Franklin City Council, Dist. D

Joseph H. Garrison (D)

Patterson City Council

Vermilion Parish School Board, Dist. H

“Chris” Hebert (R)

Kaplan Police Chief

Joshua B. Hardy (R)

Kaplan Alderman, Dist. B

Kaplan Alderman, Dist. C

Kaplan Alderman, Dist. D

Abbeville City Council, Dist. B