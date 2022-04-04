BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — There are five runoff races set for the April 30 election, as well as a number of tax renewals and propositions in Lafayette, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voting for the April 30 election will be held from April 16 through April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (excluding Sundays) at your local Registrar of Voters Office.

The following races and propositions will appear on the ballot:

Lafayette Parish

Commercial Core Sub-Dist. of Lafayette Centre Development Dist. renewal

Shall the Commercial Core Sub-District of the Lafayette Centre Development District (the “District”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of fifteen (15) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $447,840 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning with the year 2023, for the purposes contained in the legislation, as amended, creating the District, including but not limited, to the provision of enhanced services such as security, cleaning, trash removal, maintenance, parking, beautification, business development, technical assistance, marketing and promotions, and financial and economic development incentives; constructing, acquiring, operating or maintaining public facilities contemplated by the redevelopment plan; and for the operating expenses of the District, said expenditures to be made to implement the redevelopment plans and programs of the District, or any portion thereof, in such manner as to aid and encourage private development and promote and coordinate public development, which represents a four and nine hundredths mill (4.09) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10.91 mills authorized through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held July 21, 2007?

Jeff Davis Parish

School Dist. 1 millage renewal

Shall School District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of eleven and twenty-nine hundredths (11.29) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $421,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District, said millage to represent a sixty-three hundredths (.63) of a mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10.66 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?

School Dist. 2 millage renewal

Shall School District No. 2 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of eleven and eighty-five hundredths (11.85) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $975,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District?

School Dist. 5 millage renewal (1 of 2)

Shall School District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of four and fifteen hundredths (4.15) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $128,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District, said millage to represent a thirteen hundredths (.13) of a mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.02 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?

School Dist. 5 millage renewal (2 of 2)

Shall School District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $1,750,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 6% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 3.10 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

School Dist. 8 millage renewal

Shall School District No. 8 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of eight and eighty-eight hundredths (8.88) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $350,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District, said millage to represent a twenty-seven hundredths (.27) of a mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 8.61 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?

School Dist. 22 millage renewal

Shall School District No. 22 of the Parishes of Jefferson Davis and Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of twelve and four hundredths (12.04) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $162,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District, said millage to represent a fifteen hundredths (.15) of a mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.89 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?

Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School Dist. 1 millage renewal

Shall Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District No. One (1) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of eleven and sixty-six hundredths (11.66) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $514,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District?

St. Landry Parish

School Board District 5

Jason Halphen (Rep.)

Bianca J. Bedell (No party)

Lawtell Gravity Drainage Dist. renewal

Shall Lawtell Gravity Drainage District of the Parish of St. Landry, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy a special tax of five and three hundredths (5.03) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $75,000) on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning in the year 2022 and ending in the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, and/or operating gravity works within and for the District?

St. Martin Parish

St. Martinville Mayor runoff

Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell (Dem.)

Jason WIllis (Dem.)

St. Martinville City Council Dist. 4

Janise Anthony (Dem.)

James “Lil Jimmy” Charles (Dem.)

St. Martinville City Council Dist. 5

Florita “Flo” Chatman (Dem.)

Leander “Cush” Williams (Dem.)

Recreation Dist. 1 renewal

Shall Recreation District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a two and one-half (2.50) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $58,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?

Sales Tax Dist. No. 1 renewal

Shall Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”), for a period of twenty (20) years from October 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, all as defined by law (an estimated $3,000,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, resurfacing, reconstructing and maintaining Parish roads and road bridges within the District (but specifically excluding employees salaries, wages and benefits)?

Vermilion Parish

Abbeville Police Chief

Mike Hardy (Rep.)

William “Bill” Spearman (No party)

Parishwide School Board Sales Tax

Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana, under the provisions of Section 338.134 of Title 47 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended, and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one-half of one percent (1/2%) (the “Tax”) (an estimated $4,362,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) in perpetuity, from and after July 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Parish of Vermilion, Louisiana, all as defined by law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used solely for the purpose of increasing the salaries and benefits of school employees?