LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Seven candidates for governor will meet at the KLFY studios in Lafayette Friday night for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. It will be the first appearance on a debate stage for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, currently the frontrunner in the polls.

There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at 7 p.m. Friday — broadcasted on KLFY, on KLFY.com or on the KLFY News app. Nexstar stations throughout Louisiana will also be broadcasting the event.

Tune in online for a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. with an analysis of what you should be paying attention to tonight during the debate.

The debate is ahead of the Oct. 14 primary election, where voters will decide who will replace John Bel Edwards as the state’s chief executive officer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes Oct. 14, the election will be decided in a runoff on Nov. 18.

Susan Roesgen from WGNO will host the debate, which begins at 7 p.m. Moderators will be Dalfred Jones from KLFY, Jacque Jovic from KTAL and Fred Childers from WVLA.