What is on the November 13 election ballot in Acadiana?

BATON ROUGE (KLFY) — According to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office, Here are the list of propositions and races for the November 13 ballot on Acadiana:

Statewide amendments

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 – HB 199) — Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission? (Adds Article VII, Section 3.1)

Constitutional Amendment No. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 – SB 159) — Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid? (Amends Article VII, Section 4(A))

Constitutional Amendment No.3 (ACT 132, 2021 – SB 87) — Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection? (Amends Article VI, Section 39)

Constitutional Amendment No. 4 (ACT 157,2021 – HB 487) — Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b))

Lafayette Parish

Youngsville: Council Member Division A

Patricia Lanier (REP)

Kayla Menard Reaux (REP)

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 4 (Airport) — 1.7 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of one and seventy-one hundredths (1.71) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $3,765,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the Lafayette Regional Airport?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 4 (Drainage) — 3.58 Mills Continuation – 10 Years

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three and fifty-eight hundredths (3.58) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $7,883,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving drainage works within and for the Parish, said millage to represent a twenty-four hundredths of a mill (.24) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.34 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on November 6, 2012?

Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 4 (Library) — 1.84 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall the Parish of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), continue to levy and collect a one and eighty-four hundredths (1.84) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the Parish for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,051,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public libraries in the Parish, including the acquisition of equipment, books, materials and supplies?

Parishwide Proposition No 4 of 4 (Public Health) — 2.21 Mills Rededication

City of Lafayette Prop. No. 1 of 2 — 3 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall the City of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “City”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of three (3) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $4,627,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of paying the costs of providing police salaries and salary related benefits in the City?

City of Lafayette Prop. No 2 of 2 — Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall the City of Lafayette, State of Louisiana (the “City”), continue to levy and collect a special tax of two (2) mills on all property subject to taxation in the City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032 (an estimated $3,085,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of paying the costs of providing fire salaries and salary related benefits in the City?

Acadia Parish

Fire Protection District No. 1 Prop, No. 1 of 2 — 4.83 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a special tax of four and eighty-three hundredths (4.83) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $54,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

Fire Protection District No. 1 Prop. No. 2 of 2 — 3 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a three (3) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $33,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

Evangeline Parish

Mamou — 12.45 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall the Town of Mamou, State of Louisiana be authorized to renew the levy of a special tax of twelve and forty-five (12.45) mills on all property subject to taxation in said Town, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031 ($240,000 reasonably expected to be collected in the first year of the levy of the tax), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating public facilities, works and/or improvements in said Town for the following purposes and in the percentages set forth: 1) 4.35%-recreation facilities; and 2) 95.65%-public streets, sidewalks and alleys including the acquisition of equipment therefor?

Iberia Parish

New Iberia: City Marshal

Dickie J. Fremin (REP)

Brett Lang (NOPTY)

Corey Porter (DEM)

Jefferson Davis Parish

(Only constitutional amendments on the ballot.)

St. Landry Parish

Palmetto: Alderman

Debra Lynn Coulon (NOPTY)

Lawrence “LJ” Mouille, Jr. (REP)

District No. 6 Public Works Commission — 14.54 Mills Continuation – 10 Years

Shall District No. 6 Public Works Commission of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a special tax of fourteen and fifty-four hundredths (14.54) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $1,995,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, operating and maintaining the roads, bridges and road drainage facilities of the District and acquiring the necessary equipment therefor, said millage to represent a seventeen hundredths of a mill (.17) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14.37 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?

Arnaudville — 7 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall the Town of Arnaudville, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to continue the levy of a special tax of seven (7) mills on all property subject to taxation in said Town (an estimated $54,206 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of supplementing the cost of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating the Town’s waterworks system, sewer system and natural gas transmission and distribution system?

St. Martin Parish

Arnaudville — 7 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall the Town of Arnaudville, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), be authorized to continue the levy of a special tax of seven (7) mills on all property subject to taxation in said Town (an estimated $54,206 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of supplementing the cost of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating the Town’s waterworks system, sewer system and natural gas transmission and distribution system?

Sales Tax Districts No. 1 — 1% S&U Tax Renewal – 20 Years

Shall Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of one percent (1%) (the “Tax”), for a period of twenty (20) years from October 1, 2022, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the District, all as defined by law (an estimated $3,000,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purposes of constructing, resurfacing, reconstructing and maintaining Parish roads and road bridges within the District (but specifically excluding employees salaries, wages and benefits)?

Water and Sewer Commission No.1 — 4.90 Mills Extension & Rededication – 10 Years

Shall St. Martin Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1, State of Louisiana (the “Commission”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of four and ninety hundredths (4.90) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the jurisdiction and territorial limits of the Commission (an estimated $114,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for an additional ten (10) years, ending with the year 2031, and shall the Commission be further authorized to rededicate the use of proceeds of the Tax, heretofore or hereafter received, solely for the purposes of improving, extending, maintaining and operating the waterworks system and sewerage system of the Commission?

St. Mary Parish

Parishwide Consolidated Schools District No. 5 — 11.82 Mills Continuation – 10 Years

Shall Consolidated School District No. 5 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (a parishwide school district) (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy an eleven and eighty-two hundredths (11.82) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $6,777,175 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of giving additional support to public elementary and secondary schools in the District by providing funds for salary obligations and educational management, advancement and enrichment, said millage to represent a sixty-four hundredths of a mill (.64) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.18 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?

Water and Sewer Commission No. 2 — 11 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall the St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 2, State of Louisiana (the “Commission”), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of eleven (11) mills on all property subject to taxation within the jurisdiction and boundaries of the Commission (an estimated $890,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of constructing and acquiring improvements and extensions to the waterworks systems and sewerage systems and related facilities of the Commission and operating and maintaining said systems, a work of public improvement for the Commission?

Recreation Dist. No. 2 Prop No. 1 of 2 — 13.34 Mills Renewal – 10 Years

Shall Recreation District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $2,550,000, to run not exceeding 10 years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 6% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and other recreational facilities, together with the necessary furnishings and equipment therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no increase in the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 13.34 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

Recreation Dist. No. 2 Prop No. 2 of 2 — $2.55M Bond – 10 Years

Shall Recreation District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $2,550,000, to run not exceeding 10 years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 6% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating parks, playgrounds, recreation centers and other recreational facilities, together with the necessary furnishings and equipment therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no increase in the estimated millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 13.34 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

Recreation District No. 4 — 2.24 Mills – 10 Years

Shall Recreation District No. 4 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a tax of two and twenty-four hundredths (2.24) mills (an estimated $128,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?

Vermilion Parish

Sub-Dist. 5 of Gueydan Drainage Dist. Prop. 1 of 2 — 7.77 Mills Continuation – 10 Years

Shall Sub-District No. 5 of the Gueydan Drainage District of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a special tax of seven and seventy-seven hundredths (7.77) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $163,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of maintaining gravity drainage works within and for said District, said millage to represent an eight hundredths of a mill (.08) increase over the 7.69 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?

Sub-Dis. 5 of Gueydan Drainage Dist. Prop. 2 of 2 — 3.63 Mills Continuation – 10 Years