LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A KLFY special presentation highlighting the candidates participating in Louisiana’s Gubernatorial Debate Tonight.

The special is featuring Capitol Reporter Shannon Heckt and our Political Analyst, Senator Fred Mills. The poll by Nexstar Media and Emerson College shows Jeff Landry is pulling ahead with 40% of the nearly 1000 likely voters giving him support. Democrat Shawn Wilson is still pushing a runoff with 22% support.

Some of the main issues to be debated include insurance rates, abortion rights, crime and sales tax.