LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One Acadiana, in partnership with KLFY, hosts the three candidates for Lafayette Mayor-President in a forum at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The forum is moderated by KLFY’s Darla Montgomery.

The three candidates are Monique Blanco Boulet, Josh Guillory, and Jan Swift. The format of the event is “Jeopardy!”-style where the candidates pick from a board of mystery questions. The candidates have been given the categories in advance, but not the questions.