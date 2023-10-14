LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Voting for the Oct. 14 primary elections in Louisiana is underway as polls have opened for the day.

Polls for the Oct. 14 primary election opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.

Eight state executive seats are up for election on Oct. 14, including Louisiana governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Many local elections will be happening in Acadiana as well.

You can find out your voting location, who is on your ballot and other voting information here.

Here are the results from all of the races in Acadiana:

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.