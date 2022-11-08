BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Several local tax proposals were decided in Acadiana on Tuesday, the majority of them millage renewals.

A mill is equal to $1 of tax for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value; 20 mills, therefore, is equal to $20 for every $1,000 of assessed value.

Here are the results of some of the local tax proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot:

City of New Iberia — 6.83 Mills, 20 yrs.: DEFEATED

Voters rejected a new tax proposed by the City of New Iberia, a 6.83-mill, 20-year levy, for “constructing, improving, and maintaining public roads, streets, and bridges, including drainage works, landscaping, and other improvements associated therewith, and acquiring access and rights of way for each” in the city.

Lafayette Parish Consolidated School Dist. 1 — 16.7 Mills renewal, 10 yrs.: APPROVED

This tax is estimated to collect $36,990,000 per year to give “additional support to public elementary and secondary schools, excluding capital improvements” in the district.

School Dist. 7 — 6.25 Mills Renewal, 10 yrs.: APPROVED

The district comprises the Second Police Jury Ward of Evangeline Parish and the Seventh Police Jury Ward of Acadia Parish. The tax is estimated to collect $335,350 per year “for the purpose of operating, maintaining and improving public school facilities in the District.”

Acadia Parish Sales Tax Dist. 2 — 1% sales tax renewal, 15 yrs.: DEFEATED

Voters elected not to renew the sales tax in District 2 of Acadia Parish, worth an estimated $3,400,000 per year, for repairing, constructing, improving and maintaining roads and bridges in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

Acadia Parish Fire Protection Dist. 8 — $75 parcel fee, 10 yrs.: APPROVED

A new tax in the Fire Protection District No. 8 of Acadia Parish, a flat fee of $75 for each lot, is estimated to collect an estimated $50,250 per year for acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment.

Crowley Service Area Fire Protection Dist. 11 — $100 parcel fee renewal, 10 yrs.: APPROVED

The Crowley Service Area Fire Protection District No. 11 flat fee of $100 on each lot has been renewed. The fee is expected to raise an estimated $156,000 per year for acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, including the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes.

Evangeline Parish Communication District — 1.04 Mills renewal, 10 yrs.: DEFEATED

Evangeline Parish Communications District voters rejected the renewal of its millage to collect an estimated $259,000 per year for acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating an enhanced 911 emergency telephone system.

Evangeline Parish Waterworks Dist. 1 — 12.81 Mills renewal, 10 yrs.: APPROVED

Voters renewed this millage expected to raise an estimated $431,600 per year for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and extending the waterworks facilities.

Iberia Parish — 1/4% sales tax renewal, 10 yrs.: APPROVED

Voters renewed a tax expected to raise an estimated $3,400,000 per year to for maintaining and operating a parishwide mosquito control program, and for constructing, acquiring and improving drainage facilities.