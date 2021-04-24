View complete Acadiana April 24 election results

ELECTION DAY REMINDERSBATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, April 24, 2021 is Election Day.

- Five parishes will vote in both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) andlocal/municipal offices: DeSoto, Jefferson, Morehouse, Sabine and Winn.- 21 parishes will vote only on multi-parish offices (such as United States Representative): Ascension,Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches,Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rougeand West Carroll.- Two parishes will vote only on local/municipal offices: Calcasieu and Lafourche.- 13 parishes will have proposition elections only: Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Jackson,Livingston, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Vermilion.- 23 parishes will have no elections: Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne,Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee,Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Washington and West Feliciana.In preparation for Saturday’s election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile appfor smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.- Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent electioninformation. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections andVoting on sos.la.gov.- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, agenerally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or adigital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will beallowed to vote.- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protectiveequipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer willbe provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.For more information, contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.