BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Vermilion and Jeff Davis Parish both voting for new Sheriffs in the Nov. 18 election.

In Vermilion Parish, Mike Couvillon stepped down after serving 20 years as sheriff. Eddie Langlinais pulls out a win against Lance Broussard in the runoff. Langlinais received 62% of the vote while Broussard got 38%.

Incumbent Ivy J. Woods in Jeff Davis Parish fails to get the votes running against Kyle Miers. Woods received 45% of the vote while Miers got 55%.

Here are the unofficial results until certified by the Secretary of State: