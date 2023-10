BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– This is one of those cases where every vote really does count.

In the Oct. 14 election for St. Martin Parish Council District 1, Republicans Byron Fuselier and Hoyt Louviere tied, each earning 899 votes.

The unofficial turn out was 47%, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State website.

The votes will be recounted to see if a winner will be determined, and if not, the two candidates will face off in the runoffs.