KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – Two Kaplan Alderman for Dist. A and At-Large were voted for in the March 26th election.
Kaplan Alderman, Dist. A
- Randy G. Campbell (D): 64%
- Eva Dell Morrison (D): 36%
Campbell defeated Morrison with 135 votes to 77 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Kaplan Alderman, At-Large
- Dirk Gary (R): 67%
- Brodney Mouton Sr. (R): 33%
Gary defeated Mouton Sr. with 724 votes to 359 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.