KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – Two Kaplan Alderman for Dist. A and At-Large were voted for in the March 26th election.

Kaplan Alderman, Dist. A

Randy G. Campbell (D): 64%

Eva Dell Morrison (D): 36%

Campbell defeated Morrison with 135 votes to 77 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Kaplan Alderman, At-Large

Dirk Gary (R): 67%

Brodney Mouton Sr. (R): 33%

Gary defeated Mouton Sr. with 724 votes to 359 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.