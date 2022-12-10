CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Following the Dec. 10 runoff, Troy Hebert was elected Crowley Police Chief.

Both Scott Fogleman and Troy Hebert defeated incumbent Jimmy Broussard and Dexter Faulk in the Nov. 8 primary election.

Hebert said his objectives are implementing youth-officer community outreach programs, train law enforcement officers to address drug trafficking and gang-related violence, focus on hiring local officers, add more officers to the road and improve the efficiency of the patrol division and provide the latest training and equipment to support officers in keeping the community safe.

“I will strive constantly to achieve these objectives and ideals, dedicating myself to the public safety of our great city,” Hebert said.

Fogleman based his campaign on the theme of effective police training.

“You won’t find a candidate more passionate about effective training than me,” Fogelman said. “It’s time to invest to get the best from our police department.”

According to his Facebook page, Fogleman has a degree in criminal justice, is a certified field training officer and is FBI active-shooter trained.