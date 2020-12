VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Tommy Frederick has won the Division C judge race in the 15th Judicial District in Vermilion Parish.

In complete but unofficial results, Frederick beat Ricky LaFleur of Abbeville.

In the final vote tabulation, Frederick got 2,898 votes to LaFleur’s 2,857 votes.

Frederick will succeed Judge Edward Broussard, who is retiring at the end of the year.

He has served as the 15th Judicial District Commissioner for the last 18 years.