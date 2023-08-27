BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, the Emergency Operations Center has been activated to help leaders address this crisis of wildfires burning across Louisiana because of the dry summer weather.

Governor John Bel Edwards already declared a state of emergency due to the extreme heat and drought conditions and the State Fire Marshal’s Office currently has a statewide burn ban.

An investigation into the pay raises initially stalled during a special meeting last week until two council members changed their votes. Chairman James Green admitted to approving these raises in June at his sole discretion with the support of two other council members. The investigation will be carried out by an independent attorney or law firm. No timeline is set for when it will begin or end.

According to the Vice President of the Library’s Board of Control James Thomas, attorneys are picking through the details of Danny Gillane’s termination. Thomas said he felt blindsided by the decision because he and two other board members were not present and the vote took place out of public view.

Cassidy spoke on CNN’s State of the Union about former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents referring to the case as “almost a slam dunk”. Cassidy said he will vote for a Republican and while he believes that any Republican would do a better job than current president Joe Biden, a look at the current polls shows Trump would likely lose to Biden.