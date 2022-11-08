LOUISIANA (KLFY) – In the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, four people were running for judge in sections 2B and 2D, two in each.

SECTION 2B

In section 2B (Jeff Davis), Guy Bradberry and Clayton Davis were running for election.

Bradberry was elected as the Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge.

Bradberry served as the Hearing Officer for Family & Juvenile Court from 1991 to 2002. He took office as Judge of the 14th Judicial District Family & Juvenile Court, Division C in 2003. Bradberry is also the “Co-Chair of the Department of Children and Family Services Judicial Liaison Committee, is the chairman for the La Bar Foundation Southwest Community Partnership Panel and a member of the Tulane Early Childhood Policy Leadership Institute,” according to the Louisiana Judiciary website.

Davis is a judge of the 14th Judicial District, Division B in Calcasieu Parish. He worked for a lawyer for 27 years before he was elected into this position in 2008. Davis was reelected in 2015, with his term expiring in 2020. Davis earned his J.D. from Southern Methodist University in 1981, according to ballottpedia.org.

SECTION 2D

In section 2D (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Martin), Valerie Gotch Garrett (D) and Ledricka Johnson Thierry (D) were running for election.

Thierry was elected as the Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge.

Thierry has been practicing for 16 years, and was elected in 2020 to the 27th Judicial District Court. According to the Louisiana Judges Noir website,” In 2004, she opened her law office, in which she has practiced Personal Injury, Family Law, and Criminal Law. In her law practice, she also served as one of the attorneys for the St. Landry Parish Indigent Board.”

Garrett was elected District Judge for Division B in 2020, with her term beginning in 2021. She has been practicing law for 27 years with a focus in defense, family, and personal injury law. According to the Louisiana Judges Noir website, “Judge Garrett has experience as a 15th Judicial District Public Defender and Federal Public Defender handling Capital, Felony, Juvenile and Misdemeanor cases.”