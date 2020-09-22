These are all the dates you need to know for the November and December 2020 elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — This year is a busy one for elections, with the U.S. president and a number of important congressional seats up in the air. The following is a list of all the dates you need to know for the rest of this election cycle, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

November 3 election — Presidential general and open congressional primary

  • Oct. 5 — Last day to register for the November election in-person or by mail
  • Oct. 13 — Last day to register for the November election through GeauxVote online registration
  • Oct. 16-27 — EARLY VOTING for the Nov. 3 election. (Excludes Sunday Oct. 18 and Oct. 25)
  • Oct. 30 — Last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 election (By 4:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 2 — Last day for registrars of voters to receive voted mail ballots. (By 4:30 p.m.)
  • Nov. 3 — ELECTION DAY

December 5 election — General and Congressional runoffs

  • Nov. 4 — Last day to register for the December election in-person or by mail
  • Nov. 14 — Last day to register for the December election through GeauxVote online registration
  • Nov. 20-28 — EARLY VOTING for the Dec. 5 election. (Excludes Sunday Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day, and Acadian Day, Friday Nov. 27)
  • Dec. 1 — Last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot for the Dec. 5 election (By 4:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 4 — Last day for registrars of voters to receive voted mail ballots. (By 4:30 p.m.)
  • Dec. 5 — ELECTION DAY

