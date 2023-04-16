JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Welsh Community Center is where Kyle Miers and his family officially announced his candidacy for the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s election this weekend.

Miers said he wants to make a change in Jeff Davis Parish and just wants a chance. He said after Hurricane Laura, he and his family moved back home to Welsh, where he said there were concerns from people, and he would like to address and help make a change.

Miers said he wants people throughout Jeff Davis Parish to know he is not a politician, but a person who works to get things done. He said his experience in law enforcement and the military has taught him to put action behind his words.

“I just saw things and heard concerns. And so I decided that someone should step up and run for sheriff and attempt to make the community better. And so here I am. I’m not a politician. I am a worker. And that’s what I’m doing,” Miers said.

As an Army National Guard veteran and the founder of the Stay Alert, Stay Alive program, Miers said he knows in order to bring about change and create a safer community, they key it to hit the streets and go the extra mile.

“I say I’m a worker, and I’m not a politician, simply because I’m completely different,” Miers said. “When I talk about worker versus politician, I want to show that I’m goanna go that extra step. I’m going to get in the streets and I will open my doors up and talk to anyone because I care.”

Miers said his passion for people and knowing he is called to serve are the driving forces behind announcing his candidacy to be the next sheriff of Jeff Davis Parish. One of his main goals is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community where there can be trust.

He said he would like communities in Jeff Davis Parish to give him a chance to show the integrity he has, the accountability that is needed, and to elevate each community.

“I’m goanna ask the community, the parish, give me a chance. Let me show you what I can do with all of the technology and experience that I have,” Miers said.

As supporters gather, Miers said he just wants the chance to show the community what he can do and how he can push Jeff Davis Parish forward.