(KLFY) – Voters in Louisiana and around Acadiana turned out in their usual big numbers for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Total statewide turnout

This year, of the 3,018,701 qualified voters in Louisiana, roughly 44% cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election for the U.S. Senate. John Kennedy won re-election outright in that race.

In the local U.S. congressional races, about 44.6% of voters turned out in the 3rd Congressional District, in which Clay Higgins won re-election and in the 6th Congressional District, roughly 41.2% turned out this year to re-elect Garret Graves.

In comparison to 2014, the state of Louisiana totaled 2,935,692 votes cast, or about 51.5%. In the 2018 elections, 2,992,160 voters or about 50.8% of voters turned out to cast their ballots.

Acadiana turnout

For the majority of Acadiana in the 2014 and 2018 elections, voter turnout generally came in at or above 50%. In 2014, Evangeline Parish had the highest voter turnout at 58.2%, followed by Acadia Parish and St. Landry Parish at 56.8%. The lowest voter turnout in Acadiana in the 2014 elections was in Iberia Parish with 49.3%.

In 2018, voter turnout in Acadiana decreased slightly with the highest turnout in St. Mary Parish at 54%, followed by Acadia Parish at 53.4% and St. Martin Parish at 52.2%. The lowest voter turnout in Acadiana for 2014 was in Jeff Davis Parish at 45.2%.

In this year’s election, voter turnout was also right around 50% for most parishes around Acadiana.

Here are the unofficial voter turnout numbers for U.S. Senator race in 2022 in comparison to 2014 and 2018:

Lafayette Parish:

2022: 45.3%

2018: 51.1%

2014: 50.4%

Acadia Parish:

2022: 50%

2018: 53.4%

2014: 56.8%

Evangeline Parish:

2022: 51.1%

2018: 50.7%

2014: 58.2%

Iberia Parish:

2022: 42.5%

2018: 46.9%

2014: 49.3%

Jefferson Davis Parish:

2022: 48.8%

2018: 45.2%

2014: 53.6%

St. Landry Parish:

2022: 46.1%

2018: 49.6%

2014: 56.8%

St. Mary Parish:

2022: 42.8%

2018: 54%

2014: 51.3%

St. Martin Parish:

2022: 46.3%

2018: 52.2%

2014: 52.6%

Vermilion Parish:

2022: 47.2%

2018: 48.9%

2014: 52.1%