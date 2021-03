ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Voters in St. Mary Parish passed a sales tax increase to help fund the schools. The tax will be for 5 years beginning July 1. The tax passed 62% to 38%.

The tax is expected to raise about $3.8 million dollars for the school district. It will be dedicated and used to supplement salaries and benefits paid by the School Board for teachers and other personnel employed by the School Board