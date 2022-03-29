ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) It is back to the drawing board for the St. Landry Parish School Board.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says the outcome of March’s election was frustrating but says there is still a lot of work ahead for them as they look to determine the best course of action moving forward.

“We just don’t have the dollars to do the things we need to do. We will make some small changes but not the significant changes that we need,” Jenkins explains.

Proposition #1 asked voters to approve a millage proposal for teacher salaries.

The proposal was expected to generate over $6,000,000 annually over ten years.

75% rejected the measure.

Superintendent Jenkins says pending board approval all active full-time employees will receive one thousand dollars of federal dollars.

He tells News Ten he hopes this can serve as a temporary solution. Jenkins adds, “This is a stipend. It is important to know that so the public can give us an opportunity to address recurring rates.”

Proposition #2 asked the parish to approve a millage proposal for athletic facility improvements specifically tracks.

The proposal was expected to generate over approximately 6.6 million dollars for ten years.

Currently, the parish only has one operational track among the six high schools.

78% of voters voted against it.

“We don’t have 6.6 million dollars. We will have to look strategically at what we can do and what will serve the parish fully,” says Jenkins.

Proposition #3 brought a mileage proposal for school upgrades to the table.

That looked to generate 150 million dollars over 30 years.

Once again, 78% of parish voters said no to the measure.

Moving forward, Jenkins says that the parish will use 22 million dollars of federal dollars received last year in federal relief towards improving school buildings.

Jenkins says, “With ESSER dollars, we can do small upgrades to all facilities that address COVID concerns