St. Landry Parish President and council hope to bring changes to move the parish forward

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish President Bill Fontenot and parish council were sworn on Monday, January 13.

Together, they have organized a plan to help St. Landry Parish advance into the future.

Bill Fontenot is ready to start another term as St. Landry Parish president. he says he’s ready to execute and bring changes to the parish that will move St. Landry in the right direction.

Fontenot says, “We have initiatives on the way that are fruitful.”

Fontenot has served as St. Landry Parish president for eight years.

He says he’s eager to begin a new term to bring helpful changes to the parish.

Fontenot says he has plans for several areas in St. Landry Parish.

“We have the smooth ride home program that is paving roads every day. one of the newest initiatives is to move the animal shelter to a more centralized location,” Fontenot explains.

Fontenot says he knows he will need help from the council.

He says he is confident that together, they can come up with more innovative ideas for St. Landry Parish.

“One mind is good but I have 13 additional minds. They come up with ideas that are innovative. Some are workable and sometimes they are not. We bounce ideas off each other that makes a brain trust and helps the parish move forward,” adds Fontenot.

