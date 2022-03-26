ABBEVILLE , La. (KLFY) – William Spearman (No Party) and Mike Hardy (R) will be in a runoff election for Police Chief of Abbeville after the results of the March 26th election.

“Joey” Boneski (Ind.): 10%

Ronald Gaspard (Ind.): 5%

Mike Hardy (R): 41%

William “Bill” Spearman (No Party): 44%

William Spearman and Mike Hardy defeated the other 2 candidates to advance to a runoff election.

Mike Hardy has over 30 years of experience. He was a lieutenant for the sheriff’s office for six years and Chief of Police for 12 years.

William Spearman wants to continue the use of the violent crime task force and community tip lines to tackle the issues with crime in the city. He also wants to continue community and youth outreach programs such as “Knock Drugs out of Abbeville,” a boxing program for 5-18 year-olds. The program is to keep kids off the streets and help with some of the violent crime that’s been going on with the children.

The runoff election for Abbeville Chief of Police will be April 30th, 2022.

