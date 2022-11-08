YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Republican Simone Champagne has been elected to the sole open seat in City Council, Div. E after defeating Ann Istre in Tuesday’s election.

The Div. E seat was unexpectedly vacated in February 2022 when Gary Williams suffered a fatal heart attack. Shannon Bares was appointed to the seat but had no interest in the permanent position. The other 4 seats were unopposed and will continue to be filled by Kayla Menard Reaux, “Lindy” Bolgiano, “Matt” Romero and Kenneth “Ken” Stansbury.

Champagne worked as a banker for over 25 years and a public servant for 20 years. She retired from being chief administrative officer of Youngsville in 2020 and then soon after, appointed to a temporary seat in Div. A City Council. She served in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 2008 to 2014, as well as CAO in Iberia Parish. She believes her experience in public service will aid Youngsville continue being the fastest growing city in Louisiana.

The city council seats that were unopposed were: