See your sample ballot for the April 24 election in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia and Vermilion parishes

Voting machines are set up and ready for use at the Louisiana Voting Machine Warehouse at 8870 Chef Menteur Hwy. which will be an early voting location in New Orleans, La. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Early voting will run from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27 – except on Sundays – from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released sample ballots for the upcoming April 24 election, and you can download the ballot for your parish below.

  • The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is April 3.
  • Early voting is April 10-17 (excluding Sunday, April 11) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 20 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
  • The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 23 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

Acadia Parish

Acadia-Parish-AVC-Sample-Ballots-for-04-24-2021Download

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline-Parish-AVC-Sample-Ballots-for-04-24-2021-1Download

Iberia Parish

Iberia-Parish-AVC-Sample-Ballots-for-04-24-2021Download

Vermilion Parish

Vermilion-Parish-AVC-Sample-Ballots-for-04-24-2021Download

