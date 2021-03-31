See your sample ballot for the April 24 election in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia and Vermilion parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Secretary of State has released sample ballots for the upcoming April 24 election, and you can download the ballot for your parish below.
- The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is April 3.
- Early voting is April 10-17 (excluding Sunday, April 11) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 20 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 23 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).