BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Qualifying begins Tuesday, Aug. 8 for the candidates planning to run for upcoming state elections.

The qualifying period for candidates is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 8-10. Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish they are registered for. Federal and state candidates qualify at the Louisiana State Archives.

As of Aug. 8, Attorney General Jeff Landry, businessman Stephen Waguespack, former Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, State Treasurer John Schroder, State Rep. Richard Nelson, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt and Hunter Lundy have all announced they are running for governor.

The first candidate who stepped up to the podium on Tuesday morning was Former state Rep. Nancy Landry. Landry is running for Secretary of State. Landry said, “the next Secretary of State will have to immediately begin making critical decisions about the 2024 presidential election, election, election integrity legislation and crucially, the next voting system in Louisiana.”

Eric J. Jones then stepped to the podium. Jones is running for BESE District 2. Jones said, “I strongly believe that I’m the best qualified candidate.”

The third person who spoke at the podium was Tim Temple. Temple is a Republican candidate for Commissioner of Insurance. “Insurance is complex and I think it’s important now more than ever that your next Commission of Insurance be from the industry.”

The next candidate who spoke at the podium was Jodi Rollins. Rollins is running for BESE District 6. Rollins said, “my mission would be if I’m elected to BESE, real questions, real answers, real accountability and oversight, real monitoring and real results.”

The fifth candidate who stepped to the microphone was Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder. Schexnayder is running for Secretary of State. He said, “I wanted to continue my public service and running for Secretary of State is something that I think we can advance on.”

The first candidate for in the race to be Louisiana’s next governor then came up to the podium. Hunter Lundy is running as an independent. Lundy said, “I’m not married to a party at all, I’m married to the state of Louisiana.” “I’m so tired of hearing candidates say, oh my kids are leaving the state, my kids are leaving the state, well, why? If we won’t take care of the people that take care of us, then we have our priorities mixed up.”

The third candidate for Secretary of State then stepped up to the microphone on Tuesday. Brandon Trosclair said, “I believe that our government has failed us when it comes to elections.” “We’re here today because our government thought it was ok to trample on our first amendment rights. We’re here today because our election management system is extremely vulnerable.”

Scott McKnight was the next candidate to speak to the media. McKnight is running for Treasurer. McKnight said, “as treasurer, my job will be to invest the taxpayer dollars, where their most, get the highest and best return, always looking to the future.”

John Schroder was the second candidate for Louisiana governor to speak with the media. Schroder said, “the system of backroom deals will die when I’m in office.” “We must address our ever growing crime problem, improve our education outcomes and end our state’s reputation of corruption and cronyism,” said Schroder.

R.D. “Rich” Weaver is running for Commissioner of Insurance. The Democrat from Baton Rouge said he has a plan to being insurance companies to Louisiana. Weaver did not immediately provide details about that plan.

The next candidate who stepped in front of the media was Commissioner Michael G. “Mike” Strain. Strain is running to keep his job as Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry.

Commission Strain was followed by former U.S. Congressman, Dr. John Fleming. Fleming is running for Treasurer. The former congressman served in three positions within the Trump administration.

Dr. Sharon Latten-Clark is running for BESE District 2 and she pledged “to every person that supports me on October 14, to make sure that every child learns every day and in every way.”

Dr. Shawn D. Wilson then stepped to the podium and announced that he qualified to run for governor of Louisiana.

The Gubernatorial General Election is Saturday, Nov. 18 and includes the governor’s race.