CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Scott Fogleman and Troy Hebert will head to the run-off election for Crowley Police Chief following the Nov. 8 election.

Both Fogleman and Hebert defeated incumbent Jimmy Broussard and Dexter Faulk in the race.

During Fogleman’s campaign, he said that “You won’t find a candidate more passionate about effective training than me! It’s time to invest to get the best from our police department.” He also stressed the importance of continuous training for the police department during his run, on Facebook.

Fogleman has a degree in criminal justice, is a certified field training officer, and is FBI active shooter trained, according to his Facebook page.

He also emphasized during the race that he is the only Republican candidate and the only one who has a degree in criminal justice and who hasn’t served in the current administration.

Also in the run-off, Herbert has spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement, with 16 of those as Captain. During that time he has been a firearm, chemical weapons, and SWAT instructor, as well as, serving on the Acadia Parish Drug Task Force, the U.S. Marshal Task Force, and assisted in several federal cases with the DEA, FBI, and ATF.

According to his Facebook, he ran on the following objectives:

Implementing youth-officer community outreach programs

Train law enforcement officers to address drug trafficking and gang-related violence

Focus on hiring local officers

Add more officers to the road and improve the efficiency of the patrol division

Provide the latest training and equipment to support officers in keeping the community safe

If elected as Chief of Police, he said that he pledges to work with officers, the mayor, parish, state, and federal agencies to improve the Crowley Police Department. “I will strive constantly to achieve these objectives and ideals, dedicating myself to the public safety of our great city,” he said.

Faulk, who was defeated on Nov. 8, was born and raised in Crowley and has over two decades of law enforcement experience with the Crowley Police Department.

As a Crowley High School graduate, Faulk joined the Crowley Police Reserve in 1990 and became a full-time officer the following year.

Rising through the ranks, he achieved the rank of captain and oversaw the department’s Patrol Division. He also was chosen to be the first K9 officer for the department and was one of the original members of Crowley’s first Special Response Team, according to Acadia Parish Today.

Also defeated was incumbent Broussard who was first elected in 2016. Broussard ran on the phrase “Together we can do this,” because he believed that everybody in Crowley plays an important role, according to his Facebook.

During the campaign, he stressed the importance of keeping children safe and said that the department will do everything in its power to protect the children of the community.

The run-off race will be on Dec. 10.