SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott City Council seats were up for vote in Tuesday’s election. The results for all 4 districts and At-Large Council seat are as follows:

Incumbent Doyle Boudreaux (R) ran unopposed for the Dist. 1 seat.

Incumbent Terry Montoucet, Jr. (R) was re-elected after defeating “Ronnie” Cormier (R) for the Dist. 2 seat.

Lee Domingue (R) and Danny Hollier (R) will be in a run-off for the Dist. 3 seat.

Blaine Roy (R) and Kurt Thomas (R) will be in a run-off for the Dist. 4 seat.

Mark Moreau (R) and “Chris” Richard (R) will be in a run-off for the At-Large Council seat.

The Run-off election will be held on Dec. 10.