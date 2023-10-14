BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Parish President candidates from St. Martin and St. Mary Parishes contested in the Oct. 14 election.

With St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars not running for reelection, two Republican candidates and one with no party affiliation faced off.

Republican “Pete” Delcambre acquired 40% of the vote, making him the frontrunner in the runoffs. Challenger Republican Dean will be joining him in the runoffs with 36% of votes. Not affiliated with any party, Kevin J. Kately is last with 24% of votes.

In St. Mary Parish, two Democrat candidates, competed for the position previously held by David Hanagriff.

Democrat Sam Jones wins with 58% of the vote, and Democrat Timothy “Tim” LeBlanc trailed behind polling 42%.

Results are complete but unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.