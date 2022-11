VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ryan Leday Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Ville Platte.

Williams has defeated 3-time incumbent Mayor Jennifer Vidrine with 1558 or 54% of the votes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

He is a current member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who represents District 8.

Vidrine had the second highest votes, coming away with 685 or 24% of the total votes.

She was first elected in 2010.