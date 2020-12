LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Valerie Gotch-Garrett has won the election to become the next 15th JDC judge in Division B.

Will all precincts reporting, Garrett won the election over Travis Broussard with 70% of the vote.

Garrett, a private attorney, has practiced family law for the past 26 years.

She will replace Judge Judge Edwards who unsuccessfully ran for City Court judge.

Garrett will take the bench in January to begin a eight-year term.