LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Attorney Royale Colbert was elected the new 15th JDC judge for Division D in Saturday’s runoff election.

Colbert will succeed Judge Edward D. Rubin for the judge’s seat in the 15th Judicial District Court, which covers Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.

With complete but unofficial results reported, Colbert finished with 55% of the vote.

His opponent Amanda Martin finished with 45% of the vote.