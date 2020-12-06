Runoff election results: Both Lafayette Parish propositions fail; statewide amendment fails

(KLFY) A proposed amendment that would have allowed Governor John Bel Edwards to appoint up to two-out of state members to the Louisiana Community and Technical College, LSU, Southern University and University of Louisiana management boards, has failed.

Louisiana voters overwhelmingly said no to the amendment.

With results still being tabulated, so far, 76% of Louisiana voters have overwhelmingly rejected the proposal.

In Lafayette, voters said no to the city’s two sales taxes that would have allowed the Lafayette Consolidated Government to free up more money for operating costs.

Proposition No. 1 was to levy a one percent (1%) sales and use tax (the “Tax”) (for an estimated $36,200,000 annually.

Proposition No. 2 was to levy a one percent (1%) sales and use tax (the “Tax”) (an estimated $42,600,000 annually.

The proposals, from Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration, would have changed how the city is allowed to spend the sales taxes it collects.