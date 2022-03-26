ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Roslyn R. White (No Party) is the new Mayor of Abbeville after getting 59% of the votes in the March 26th election.

White defeated Plaisance with 1,303 votes to 903 votes, according to unofficial election returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Mayor Elect White‘s vision is bringing about change for Abbeville. She plans to bring about youth outreach to tackle the crime issues in the city. Economic development and tourism are also on the forefront of her plans. She wants the city to be a hub for ecotourism and give people a reason to want to visit.

