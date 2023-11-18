BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Robert Allain III has won the State Senate seat Allain’s father previously held against fellow Republican Henry LaGrange. Allain III won 59% of the vote, to LaGrange’s 41%.

The District 21 seat, representing all of St. Mary Parish and parts of Terrebonne, Lafourche and Assumption parishes, has been held by Robert Allain II, of Franklin, for three terms, the limit.

In the Oct. 14 primary election, Allain III received 44% of the vote, LaGrange 31% and Stephen Swiber received the remaining 25%.

