LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former State Rep. and LPSS Board Member, Rickey Hardy announced his candidacy for Lafayette City Council District 1.

Hardy served 13 years on the Lafayette Parish School Board, as well as, four years as a State Representative for District 44. He is currently a member of the Lafayette Housing Authority. The District 1 seat is currently held by Pat Lewis, who is not seeking re-election.

Hardy has remained active in leadership roles that help housing for the less fortunate residents in Lafayette. He believes the current political situation in Lafayette calls for decisive leadership in order to be transparent, open and accountable to the people of the community.