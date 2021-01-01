Reggie Thomas officially declared winner of Lafayette City Marshal race; swearing in ceremonies scheduled

LAFAYETTE. La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court today officially declared Reggie Thomas the next Lafayette City Marshal.

A retired 30-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, Thomas was formally announced the winner Friday, January 1 when he met with Clerk Louis Perrett and signed all official documents.

During runoff elections in December, Thomas beat Duson Police Chief Kip Judice by 264 votes to become the next Lafayette City Marshal.

Reggie Thomas is the first African-American to win a city-wide race in Lafayette

Swearing in ceremonies will take place Friday, January 8, at 1 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.