Record number turnout during this year’s early voting period

(KLFY)- We’re only ten days away from Election Day.

However, thousands have already cast their votes during this year’s early voting period.

Lafayette Parish’s Registrar of Voters, Charlene Meaux-Menard, says, “We look at about 3,500 voters a day.”

The Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office is seeing a wide turnout this year for early voting.

“Early voting is steady over the last couple days,” continues Menard.

With the addition of two early voting locations, Meaux-Menard says it has kept the process running smoothly and lines flowing steadily.

“We’ve added two other locations for early voting, so we are very busy,” Menard adds.

While standing in line to cast your vote, Meaux- Menard asks all voters to be prepared when it’s your turn to approach the booth.

She says have all documents in order and ready to go.

“When you come to early vote, have your state ID. We have an ID sweep; the process is much faster. Have a sample ballot. Be a prepared voter. Don’t wait until you are in line. There are seven amendments, some propositions, and a rededication for taxes,” explains Menard.

List of Early Voting Locations