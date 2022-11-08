BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Republican incumbent Ray Bourque has been re-elected as the Mayor of Broussard after defeating Corey Morgan in Tuesday’s election.

Bourque served as District 3 City Councilman for eight years before being elected in November 2018. He was a Board Member of the Broussard Chamber of Commerce for eight years and has also served as the Board President on two separate occasions.

Bourque is a lifelong resident of Broussard, a parishioner and a business owner. Since taking office, he has focused on improving city infrastructure, strategic economic development, and revitalizing the downtown area of Broussard. “As we invest in our city it is a clear message to others that we are inviting them to invest in Broussard as well,” says Bourque.