BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — For the second consecutive election, a race in Acadiana has ended in a dead tie.

The runoff election for Opelousas Alderman District A between Democrats John Guilbeaux and Victor Lewis has finished with each candidate receiving 224 votes.

In the Oct. 14 primary election the candidates for St. Martin Parish Council District 1 ended with 899 votes apiece.

After the results are certified, if the result is still a tie the Secretary of State will arrange a special election to determine the winner.

Here are the rest of Saturday’s election results: