Qualifying for April 4 election starts January 8

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Qualifying for the April 4, 2020 presidential preference primary election will occur over three days, starting Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Qualifying will continue Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10. on the second floor of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse. Qualifiers may register between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on each day.

The qualifying fees may be paid in the following ways:

  • Cash
  • Cashier’s or certified check issued by a state or national bank
  • U.S. postal money order or a money order issues by a state or national bank

No campaign or personal checks will be accepted, according to Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis J. Perret.

The election will help to select both Democratic and Republican committee members and Democratic and Republican Executive Committee members.

