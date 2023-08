BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Qualifying has begun for those wishing to run for office in the upcoming gubernatorial primary election on Oct. 14.

Prospective candidates have until Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to qualify. Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote, while federal and state candidates qualify at the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge.

See who’s qualifying to be Louisiana’s next governor, lt. governor and other state races here.

Here are the races in Acadiana, arranged by parish:

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Mayor-President

Lafayette Parish Sheriff

State School Board District 7

State School Board District 8

State Senator District 17

State Senator District 22

State Senator District 23

State Senator District 24

State Senator District 26

State Representative District 26

State Representative District 31

State Representative District 39

State Representative District 42

State Representative District 43

State Representative District 44

State Representative District 45

State Representative District 48

State Representative District49

State Representative District 96

District Judge 15 Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. L

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court

Lafayette Parish Assessor

Lafayette Parish Coroner

Parish Council Member District 1

Parish Council Member District 2

Parish Council Member District 3

Parish Council Member District 4

Parish Council Member District 5

Parish School Board District 1

Parish School Board District 2

Parish School Board District 3

Parish School Board District 4

Parish School Board District 5

Parish School Board District 6

Parish School Board District 7

Parish School Board District 8

Parish School Board District 9

Lafayette City Council Member District 1

Lafayette City Council Member District 2

Lafayette City Council Member District 3

Lafayette City Council Member District 4

Lafayette City Council Member District 5

Youngsville City Council Member Division A

Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Sheriff

State School Board District 7

State Senator District 25

State Senator District 26

State Representative District 41

State Representative District 42

Acadia Parish Clerk of Court

Acadia Parish Assessor

Acadia Parish Coroner

Police Juror District 1

Police Juror District 2

Police Juror District 3

Police Juror District 4

Police Juror District 5

Police Juror District 6

Police Juror District 7

Police Juror District 8

Acadia Parish School Board District 2

Village of Morse Chief of Police

Allen Parish

Allen Parish Sheriff

State School Board District 4

State Senator District 28

State Representative District 32

Allen Parish Clerk of Court

Allen Parish Assessor

Allen Parish Coroner

Police Juror District 1

Police Juror District 2

Police Juror District 3

Police Juror District 4

Police Juror District 5

Police Juror District 6

Police Juror District 7

Police Juror District 8

Town of Oberlin, Alderman District 4

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish Sheriff

State Senator District 28

State Representative District 38

State Representative District 41

Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court

Evangeline Parish Assessor

Evangeline Parish Coroner

Police Juror District 1

Police Juror District 2

Police Juror District 3

Police Juror District 4

Police Juror District 5

Police Juror District 6

Police Juror District 7

Police Juror District 8

Police Juror District 9

Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish President

Iberia Parish Sheriff

State School Board District 3

State Senator District 21

State Senator District 22

State Representative District 48

State Representative District 49

State Representative District 96

Iberia Parish Clerk of Court

Iberia Parish Assessor

Iberia Parish Coroner

Iberia Parish Councilman District 1

Iberia Parish Councilman District 2

Iberia Parish Councilman District 3

Iberia Parish Councilman District 4

Iberia Parish Councilman District 5

Iberia Parish Councilman District 6

Iberia Parish Councilman District 7

Iberia Parish Councilman District 8

Iberia Parish Councilman District 9

Iberia Parish Councilman District 10

Iberia Parish Councilman District 11

Iberia Parish Councilman District 12

Iberia Parish Councilman District 13

Iberia Parish Councilman District 14

Jefferson Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff

State School Board District 7

State Senator District 25

State Representative District 32

State Representative District 37

Jefferson Davis Parish Clerk of Court

Jefferson Davis Parish Assessor

Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner

Police Juror District 1

Police Juror District 2

Police Juror District 3

Police Juror District 4

Police Juror District 5

Police Juror District 6

Police Juror District 7

Police Juror District 8

Police Juror District 9

Police Juror District 10

Police Juror District 11

Police Juror District 12

Police Juror District 13

Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Village of Fenton Alderman

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish President

St. Landry Parish Sheriff

State School Board District 3

State School Board District 7

State School Board District 8

State Senator District 17

State Senator District 24

State Senator District 28

State Representative District 28

State Representative District 40

State Representative District 41

State Representative District 46

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. C

St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court

St. Landry Parish Assessor

St. Landry Parish Coroner

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 2

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 3

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 4

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 5

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 6

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 7

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 8

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 9

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 10

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 11

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 12

St. Landry Parish Council Member District 13

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 11

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace District 12

City of Opelousas Alderman District A

Town of Leonville Council Member

St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish President

St. Martin Parish Sheriff

State School Board District 3

State School Board District 8

State Senator District 17

State Senator District 21

State Senator District 22

State Senator District 24

State Representative District 46

State Representative District 48

State Representative District 50

State Representative District 96

St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court

St. Martin Parish Assessor

St. Martin Parish Coroner

Iberia Parish Council Member District 1

Iberia Parish Council Member District 2

Iberia Parish Council Member District 3

Iberia Parish Council Member District 4

Iberia Parish Council Member District 5

Iberia Parish Council Member District 6

Iberia Parish Council Member District 7

Iberia Parish Council Member District 8

Iberia Parish Council Member District 9

St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish President

St. Mary Parish Sheriff

State School Board District 3

State Senator District 21

State Representative District 50

Clerk of Court

Assessor

Coroner

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 1

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 2

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 3

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 4

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 5

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 6

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 7

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 8

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 9

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 10

St. Mary Parish Council Member District 11

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Vermilion Parish