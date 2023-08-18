LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Priscilla Gonzalez is no longer eligible to run for Lafayette mayor-president after being accused of not having lived in the parish for one year prior to qualifying, which is required in order to be eligible to run for the office.

The objection to her candidacy comes from Lafayette resident Aimee Boyd Robinson, who filed a petition to challenge Gonzalez’s eligibility with the 15th Judicial District Court. That challenged was upheld Friday.

Gonzalez is one of three candidates who qualified to run for Lafayette mayor-president in the Oct. 14 primary election, along with incumbent Josh Guillory and challengers Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift.

More information will be shared when available.