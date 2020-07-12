President Trump and Joe Biden win delayed Louisiana presidential primaries

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Collier, Pa., on March 6, 2018, and President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 20, 2018. For a moment, West Virginia looked like it was going to be the only state in the country to allow betting on the presidential election. The short-lived play by bookmaker giant FanDuel was approved by the state lottery board. But it was announced and nixed within the span of about two hours Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in a bizarre sequence that appeared to baffle top government officials. Republican Gov. Jim Justice said it was ridiculous and he didn’t know why the lottery commission would approve such a deal. (AP Photo)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have won their parties’ respective Louisiana presidential primaries.

The Saturday election was postponed twice because of the coronavirus outbreak and pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection of the Democratic nominee to challenge Trump in November.

President Trump easily won Louisiana’s GOP primary, where he faced four other Republicans on the state’s ballot. Biden also coasted to victory against 13 other Democrats on Louisiana’s ballot.

Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Complete Election results can be found by clicking here.