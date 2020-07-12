President Trump and Joe Biden win delayed Louisiana presidential primaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have won their parties’ respective Louisiana presidential primaries.
The Saturday election was postponed twice because of the coronavirus outbreak and pushed back so many months that it became irrelevant to the selection of the Democratic nominee to challenge Trump in November.
President Trump easily won Louisiana’s GOP primary, where he faced four other Republicans on the state’s ballot. Biden also coasted to victory against 13 other Democrats on Louisiana’s ballot.
Voters had extra days of early voting and expanded mail-in balloting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Complete Election results can be found by clicking here.