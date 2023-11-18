LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Voting for the November 18th elections in Louisiana is underway as polls have opened for the day. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.

The biggest and most controversial race is for the Lafayette Mayor-President office. Incumbent Josh Guillory and challenger Monique Blanco have been in a tight race.

Three state executive seats are also up for election. Voters will elect a new Louisiana Attorney General with Jeff Landry winning the Governor’s seat in October. Voters will choose between Liz Murrill and Lindsey Cheek. Voters will also elect a new Secretary of State between candidates Nancy Landry and Gwen Collins-Greenup. A new State Treasurer will also be elected between candidates John Fleming and Dustin Granger. There are also 4 statewide Constitutional Amendments on the ballot.

Among the local races being voted on are for a new Vermilion Parish Sheriff between candidates Capt. Lance Broussard and Eddie Langlinais. A new St. Martin Parish President between candidates Pete Delcambre and Dean Leblanc.

You can find out your voting location, who is on your ballot and other voting information here.